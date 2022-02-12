Six Nations: Discipline key to Scotland's second half in Wales, say BBC pundits

An exchange of tries, from Darcy Graham and Tomas Francis, plus three penalties apiece from Finn Russell and Dan Biggar sent the sides in level at the interval after a first half that ebbed and flowed.
However BBC pundits Jonathan Davies and Martin Johnson warned Scotland’s discipline was key to their second half, despite the positive periods of play in the first half.
The former Welsh international said: "Wales haven’t been that threatening and I think Gregor will be a bit disappointed because they don’t need to give those penalties away. They are slowing the ball down and Wales aren’t really breaking them down.
"They have got to keep their discipline and make Wales work for their points.”
Johnson added: “Wales will stay in this game if Scotland concede penalties. If Scotland score two tires in this second half they should win.”