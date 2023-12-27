Jac Morgan of Wales has had an operation on his knee. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wales have been dealt a blow ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland with the news that their captain Jac Morgan is set to miss the start of the championship.

The Ospreys back-row forward has had surgery on his knee and it will be “months rather than weeks” before he is fit enough to return. Wales are due to host Scotland at the Principality Stadium on the opening weekend of 2024 Six Nations on February 3.

Morgan, who was co-captain of Wales alongside Dewi Lake during the Rugby World Cup, had the operation last week. Toby Booth, the Ospreys head coach, said: “The operation was a success and the right thing to do, it needed to be done. He is a young man who heals quickly but the certainty about being a professional player is you know you are going to spend time injured and that resilience will be tested. We will look forward to getting him better off the pitch so when he comes back, which will be months not weeks, he will hit the ground running.”

Lake is now a favourite to lead Wales in the Six Nations, although Adam Beard and Will Rowlands have also been mentioned as contenders by the Welsh media.