Victorious Glasgow Warriors told to lift standards for Harlequins match

Franco Smith warned his Glasgow players they will need to raise their game to another level if they are to get the better of Harlequins.

Warriors warmed up for Friday night’s highly anticipated Champions Cup round of 16 tie by putting seven tries on Scarlets in a one-sided contest. The victory saw them move into second place in the United Rugby Championship and bolstered confidence ahead of their trip to the Stoop. Smith, however, acknowledged the size of the challenge against the side ranked fourth in the Gallagher Premiership.

“We are looking forward to keeping on improving and with Harlequins next it is going to be an important test for us,” said the Glasgow head coach. “Europe is going into a stage that feels like a final which is a bit different to where the URC is currently. Of course, there’s going to be a do-or-die match to be played and we will have to lift our standard once again.

Kyle Rowe of Glasgow celebrates with team-mates after scoring his second try against Scarlets.

“I’m not going to make too much about them (Harlequins). For us going into the final part of the season we have to play better. I think it will be important for us to become consistent, to have everybody integrated and to have our processes functioning so we can challenge at the best level. I’m happy with the win (against Scarlets) but there are still a lot of things that we can improve on which makes it fantastic.”