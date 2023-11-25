Blair Kinghorn scores the second of his two tries in Edinburgh's 24-22 loss to Benetton in the BKT United Rugby Championship. It was his final home game before he joins Toulouse. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

While the departing Edinburgh player has spent his entire rugby career in his hometown “comfort zone” he has never been afraid to embrace the challenge of changing position. A gifted schoolboy stand-off, his professional breakthrough at club level was at full-back. His first Scotland start, however, came on the wing and he served notice of his abilities there with a hat-trick against Italy in the 2019 Six Nations. Then came the ‘Blair switch project’ which saw Kinghorn restored to stand-off, a position he occupied for Edinburgh and sometimes Scotland over the last two seasons.

Stuart Hogg’s sudden retirement saw Kinghorn fast-tracked back to full-back and he was Scotland’s first choice 15 at this year’s Rugby World Cup. The 26-year-old would be forgiven for feeling a little dazed by all this but has accepted it with a serenity which speaks of his inner calm as well as his ability to adapt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Possessed of speed, athleticism and wonderful footballing skills, Kinghorn has the attributes to hold his own at a club where he’ll share a dressing room with Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos and Ange Capuozzo. As well as being among the world’s best, they too are adaptable players. With Ntamack recovering from a ruptured ACL, Dupont moved to fly-half for last weekend’s Top 14 game at Castres. Last night it was Ramos who wore 10 as Dupont returned to scrum-half for the game with Clermont.

Rumours in the French media suggest this could be Toulouse’s preferred halfback pairing until Ntamack is fit which would open the door for Kinghorn to play at full-back. When the French giants announced his signing on Thursday they described him as “a versatile player, being able to play as a fly-half, full-back and winger”. Kinghorn said he he’d had a good chat with the coaches before signing but there was nothing specific about where he would play. “No, they’ve not said a certain position,” he explained.

He will be released by Edinburgh on December 3 and move to France the next day for what he describes as “a massive opportunity”. “It's going to be a great challenge for me,” he said. “I’ve loved Edinburgh as a club but having been here my whole life I feel it’s time for me to take a step out of my comfort zone and I feel that going to one of the most successful teams in Europe is a good place to go and do that.”

The only team to have won the European Champions Cup five times, Toulouse have designs on recapturing club rugby’s biggest prize and Kinghorn is in line to make his debut when this season’s competition kicks off and Cardiff visit Stade Ernest Wallon on December 9.

He has one more game to play for Edinburgh - against Ulster away next weekend - but he then intends to throw himself into his new life, including learning the language.