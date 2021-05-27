Venue for Rainbow Cup final announced

The Stadio di Monigo will host the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup ‘North v South’ final on 19 June. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The game at Benetton’s home ground will be a North v South clash between the winners of the 12-team northern competition involving clubs from the Guinness Pro14 and the side that finishes top of the four-team South African round robin.

Glasgow are currently in a tie for second place in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup standings with two matches remaining, against Dragons on Saturday and Leinster the following Friday. They are four points behind leaders Benetton.

Edinburgh are tenth having lost two of their three games so far, both to Glasgow.

Glasgow Warriors are tied for second place in the Rainbow Cup standings. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS

Teams play only five matches each to determine the final standings.

A maximum of 1000 fans are likely to be admitted to the final under current Italian regulations.

The four South African sides - Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions - were originally meant to play in the league alongside the European teams but the plan had to be abandoned due to Covid-related travel restrictions.

Martin Anayi, chief executive of PRO14 Rugby, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our friends and colleagues in Italian rugby for their role in creating this opportunity to host the North v South Rainbow Cup Final.

“In a very short space of time we have been able to find a terrific way to tie the two tournaments together as originally envisaged and provide a glimpse of the future as the top team from the existing Guinness PRO14 meets the best that South Africa has to offer.”

The South African franchises are in talks to join an expanded Pro14 set-up next season.

