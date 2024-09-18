The 2024-25 United Rugby Championship season gets underway this weekend with both of Scotland's representatives hoping to get off to a positive start.

Glasgow Warriors go into the new campaign as defending champions after their stunning run to the URC Grand Final last season where they claimed a famous win over Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria to lift the trophy.

Edinburgh Rugby, meanwhile, missed out on a play-off place last season after a disappointing 10th place finish and will be hoping for a better outcome in head coach Sean Everitt's second year in charge.

Both sides face a tough start to the campaign as Glasgow kick things off at the Kingspan Stadium in Ulster on Saturday while Edinburgh welcome title favourites Leinster to The Hive on Friday night.

But where will the Scottish sides finish this season? That question has been answered by a URC supercomputer which has predicted the entire league standings from first place through to 16th.

The boffins at Grosvenor Sport have based their findings on a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. The supercomputer has estimated the outcome of each fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates all matches in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

Here is the predicted URC table for season 2024-25, from last placed to first, according to the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer...

1 . Zebre - 16th Of the 10,000 simulations which were run, the Italians finished bottom of the table every single time. The supercomputer predicts they will lose all 18 matches and collect just nine bonus points.

2 . Dragons - 15th The Welsh club finished second bottom last season and the supercomputer predicts the same outcome this time around with a total of two wins and 14 points.

3 . Scarlets - 14th The Llanelli side are tipped to finish one place worse off than last season with just three wins and a points total of 19.