URC play-offs: Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors discover dates and kick-off times for Final Eight ties

Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie during a United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors for the 1872 Cup at BT Murrayfield, on May 21, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Following the conclusion of the regular season last weekend, the eight teams qualified for the next phase have been set and the league’s governing body have released the fixture schedule.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow will be in action on Saturday, June 4, with Mike Blair’s men travelling to South Africa to face the DHL Stormers. By virtue of defeating the Warriors on Saturday, Edinburgh secured seventh spot and their reward is a daunting trip to Cape Town, with the match kicking off at 6pm at the DHL Stadium.

Glasgow, who finished in eighth place, travel across the Irish Sea to take on table-toppers Leinster in Dublin for what will be the sternest of tests. Danny Wilson’s side will be huge underdogs for the match at the RDS Arena, which starts at 3.15pm.

There are two other ties due to be played, with Ulster and Munster kicking off the action on Friday, June 3 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. The all-Irish encounter begins at 7.35pm.

It is guaranteed that there will be at least one South African outfit in the semi-finals, with Vodacom Bulls taking on the Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfield, Pretoria, on Saturday, June 4 at 12.45pm.

The pathway to the grand final has also been set, with the last-four ties set to be Leinster/Glasgow Warriors v Vodacom Bulls/Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers/Edinburgh v Ulster v Munster.