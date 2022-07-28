URC fixtures: Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh to host South African double-header and learn 1872 Cup dates

The Scotstoun side host their capital city rivals in a festive fixture over the Christmas weekend before the return at the DAM Health Stadium a week later.

The fourth round of the fixtures will also see both hosting southern hemisphere sides. Emirates Lions come to the capital in October having defeated Mike Blair's Edinburgh in Johannesburg in April. Vodacom Bulls are in Glasgow as part of the ‘north-v-south’ games.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors open the season in Italy against Benetton on September 16-18. Edinburgh host Dragons.

The capital city side’s campaign ends in Ulster, the same weekend of April 21-23 Glasgow host Connacht.

Round 1

Edinburgh v Dragons

Benetton v Warriors

United Rugby championship begins in September. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Round 2

Warriors v Cardiff

Bulls v Edinburgh

Round 3

DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

Ospreys v Warriors

Round 4

Edinburgh v Emirates Lions

Warriors v Bulls

Round 5

Edinburgh v Benetton

Sharks v Warriors

Round 6

Zebre Parma v Edinburgh

Emirates Lions v Warriors

Round 7

Warriors v Benetton

Cardiff v Edinburgh

Round 8

Benetton v Edinburgh

Leinster v Warriors

Round 9

Edinburgh v Munster

Zebre Parma v Warriors

Round 10

Glasgow v Edinburgh

Round 11

Edinburgh v Glasgow

Round 12

Warriors v DHL Stormers

Edinburgh v Zebre Parma

Round 13

Dragons v Warriors

Edinburgh v Cell C Sharks

Round 14

Warriors v Ulster

Scarlets v Edinburgh

Round 15

Warriors v Zebre Parma

Edinburgh v Leinster

Round 16

Connacht v Edinburgh

Munster v Warriors

Round 17

Warriors v Scarlets

Edinburgh v Ospreys

Round 18

Warriors v Connacht