URC fixtures: Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh to host South African double-header and learn 1872 Cup dates

The Scotstoun side host their capital city rivals in a festive fixture over the Christmas weekend before the return at the DAM Health Stadium a week later.
The fourth round of the fixtures will also see both hosting southern hemisphere sides. Emirates Lions come to the capital in October having defeated Mike Blair's Edinburgh in Johannesburg in April. Vodacom Bulls are in Glasgow as part of the ‘north-v-south’ games.
Warriors open the season in Italy against Benetton on September 16-18. Edinburgh host Dragons.
The capital city side’s campaign ends in Ulster, the same weekend of April 21-23 Glasgow host Connacht.
Round 1
Edinburgh v Dragons
Benetton v Warriors
Round 2
Warriors v Cardiff
Bulls v Edinburgh
Round 3
DHL Stormers v Edinburgh
Ospreys v Warriors
Round 4
Edinburgh v Emirates Lions
Warriors v Bulls
Round 5
Edinburgh v Benetton
Sharks v Warriors
Round 6
Zebre Parma v Edinburgh
Emirates Lions v Warriors
Round 7
Warriors v Benetton
Cardiff v Edinburgh
Round 8
Benetton v Edinburgh
Leinster v Warriors
Round 9
Edinburgh v Munster
Zebre Parma v Warriors
Round 10
Glasgow v Edinburgh
Round 11
Edinburgh v Glasgow
Round 12
Warriors v DHL Stormers
Edinburgh v Zebre Parma
Round 13
Dragons v Warriors
Edinburgh v Cell C Sharks
Round 14
Warriors v Ulster
Scarlets v Edinburgh
Round 15
Warriors v Zebre Parma
Edinburgh v Leinster
Round 16
Connacht v Edinburgh
Munster v Warriors
Round 17
Warriors v Scarlets
Edinburgh v Ospreys
Round 18
Warriors v Connacht
Ulster v Edinburgh