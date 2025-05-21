URC fixtures 2025-26: Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby full schedule and 1872 Cup dates

Fixtures released for 2025-26 URC season

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby have learned their fixture schedule for next season's United Rugby Championship.

The duo will kick off their 2025-26 campaigns on the last weekend of September before embarking on 18 rounds of fixtures that will conclude next May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow start with a home match against South African opposition in the shape of Sharks on Friday, September 26, with kick-off at Scotstoun scheduled for 8.05pm. Warriors then face Benetton in their first away fixture on Saturday October 4, at 5.30pm.

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby have learned their 2025-26 fixture schedule in the United Rugby Championship. | SNS Group / SRU

First up for Edinburgh is a trip to Zebre Parma on Saturday, September 27, for a game which starts at 3.05pm. The capital club's home curtain-raiser will be against Ulster on Friday, October 3 at 8.05pm - the first of seven Friday night fixtures at Hive Stadium next season, while Glasgow have five.

The 1872 Cup will again take place around the festive period with holders Glasgow, who will be bidding to retain the trophy for a fourth successive season, hosting the first leg at Hampden on Saturday, December 20 before Edinburgh stage the second leg at Murrayfield seven days later.

The format of the URC competition remains unchanged with the top eight teams progressing to the play-offs beginning May 29. The semi-finals will be played on June 6, followed by the grand final on June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow URC fixtures 2025-26

Sep 26 - Sharks (h); Oct 4 - Benetton (a), Oct 11 - Dragons (h), Oct 18 - Ospreys (a), Oct 24 - Bulls (h); Nov 29 - Scarlets (h); Dec 20 - Edinburgh (h), Dec 27 - Edinburgh (a); Jan 3 - Zebre (h), Jan 24 - Zebre (a), Jan 30 - Munster (h); Feb 28 - Connacht (a); Mar 21 - Leinster (h), Mar 27 - Benetton (h); Apr 18 - Lions (a), Apr 25 - Stormers (a); May 8 - Cardiff (h), May 15 - Ulster (a).

Edinburgh URC fixtures 2025-26