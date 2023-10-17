URC announces changes to Investec Champions Cup qualification protocol as meritocracy system restored

Only the top eight teams in the United Rugby Championships will be guaranteed a place in the Investec Champions Cup after the URC announced alterations to the qualification criteria.

In a change from the previous qualification method employed by the URC for the previous two campaigns, all eight top-ranked teams from the league table will qualify for the Investec Champions Cup, with the remaining sides taking their place in the EPCR Challenge Cup. The winners of the regional Shields will no longer be awarded a place into the Investec Champions Cup and the primary way to qualify from the URC is to finish in the top eight after the 18-round regular season.

Should a URC team win the Champions or Challenge Cups without finishing among the top-ranked teams in the league table, they will receive a place in the Investec Champions Cup. In such an event, the team that finishes eighth in BKT URC will be placed into the EPCR Challenge Cup. The previous qualification method was designated for review in the summer of 2023 and the league’s Sports & Regulatory Committee has recommended the return to meritocracy. As a consequence, the Shield winners will now be determined by the games played amongst the teams within their regional group.

In first season of URC (2021/22), Glasgow Warriors missed out on Champions Cup qualification despite finishing in eighth place. That was because a Welsh team that finished below them took their place by winning the Welsh Shield. However, this will not happen in the 2023/24 campaign.

URC chief executive Martin Anayi said: “The first two seasons of URC set records for audiences and attendances thanks to the appeal and jeopardy of the league. Returning to straight meritocracy as a qualification method for the Investec Champions Cup will further turn up the dial on the competitiveness of our league.

“The debate between representation and meritocracy in our league has always been a complex discussion among our stakeholders. However, when it comes to creating the most competitive arena for our teams, meritocracy is a proven method for achieving this.