Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Scotland dates announced

Nathan Chamberlain scored a hat-trick for Scotland U20 against Wales last year. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

The tournament is usually played alongside the main Six Nations but was postponed this year due to Covid.

It will now take place between June 19 and July 13, with all matches to played at Cardiff Arms Park.

Organisers say the decision to hold the Championship in one venue was taken to reduce the risk around travel and to ensure greater rest periods and more structured training.

Scotland will play Ireland in the opening match on June 19. The young Scots will then take on England on June 25, Italy on July 1, France on July 7 and Wales on July 13.

Matchday squads will consist of 26 players due to the condensed format of the competition and all five matchdays will feature three matches played consecutively.

Every match will be broadcast in Six Nations territories either on terrestrial TV, broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels.

Scotland U20s’ last outing was the stunning 52-17 win over their Welsh counterparts in Colwyn Bay on 16 March last year, just days before the initial lockdown. Edinburgh stand-off Nathan Chamberlain scored a hat-trick in a man-of-the-match performance and there were also tries by Rufus McLean, Connor Boyle, Ollie Smith and Robbie McCallum.

The 2020 U20 Six Nations tournament was never completed and subsequently there was no winner of the 2020 Under-20s Championship but Ireland had already secured a Triple Crown thanks to wins over Scotland, Wales and England.

