Helen Nelson helped Scotland beat Ireland at the weekend. | SNS Group / SRU

Back-rower and stand-off fly the Saltire in composite side

Two Scots have been named in the 2025 Women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship following a public vote.

Back-row forward Evie Gallagher and stand-off Helen Nelson are the two representatives from Bryan Easson’s squad to make the side.

Grand Slam winners England supply four players and runners-up France also provide four, including sisters Manaé and Teani Feleu. There are three from Ireland and two from Italy but no representative from Wales who lost all five games to take the wooden spoon.

Organisers said 12,639 voted to decide the top player in each position, a 406 per cent increase in participation compared to 2024.

Gallagher and Nelson’s inclusion comes after a campaign which saw Scotland beat Wales and Ireland but lose to France, Italy and England.

Scotland's Evie Gallagher is in the Guinness Women's Six Nations team of the championship. | SNS Group / SRU

Gallagher topped the charts for defensive rucks hit (38) and breakdown steals (11), averaging 3.2 turnovers per game, almost twice as many as the next best player (Abbie Fleming of Wales, on 1.7). She also contributed in attack, with 44 carries and six offloads.

Nelson won twice as many turnovers - six - as the other stand-offs in the tournament combined. She also beat the most defenders - nine - and made the most passes - 126 - of any Six Nations fly-half this year.

The shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Guinness Player of the Championship will be announced soon, said organisers.

2025 Women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship: