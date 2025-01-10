Two Scotland props backed for Lions Test team: 'Both can start'

On-form duo can force their way into squad to tour Australia

Pierre Schoeman has been tipped for a place in the British & Irish Lions tour squad and Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt believes he can force his way into the Test team alongside fellow Scotland prop Zander Fagerson.

Schoeman, 30, was Edinburgh’s match winner in the recent 1872 Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors, coming off the bench to score the game’s decisive try which he had created himself with a clever grubber.

He is firmly established as Scotland’s first choice loosehead and the forthcoming Six Nations offers him the chance to convince Lions coach Andy Farrell that he should be on the plane to Australia in the summer.

Scotland props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson. | SNS Group / SRU

Edinburgh tied the player down on a new three-year contract last month amid interest from France and England and Everitt believes Schoeman’s consistency across the past year makes him an outstanding candidate for Farrell’s squad.

Asked if he expected him to be selected for the Lions, Everitt said: “I certainly do. There's obviously a lot of competition in that position. But if you look at Pierre's performances in the Scottish jersey and you look at his performances in the summer series and you look at his performances for Edinburgh and then building up into the autumn series, he's certainly been one of the standout players in that position.”

Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman after the recent win over Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

Fagerson has been equally impressive for Glasgow Warriors on the other side of the scrum and the tighthead already has Lions experience, having been a part of the 2021 tour to South Africa. Fagerson has spoken of his Lions ambitions this season. He never made it into the Test team four years ago but Everitt would hope to see both Scotland props selected this time.

