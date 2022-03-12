What channel is the Scotland Six Nations match on? TV details for Italy clash

The Scots opened their campaign back at the start of February with a 20-17 victory over England at BT Murrayfied, but have since lost by the same scoreline to Wales in Cardiff before going down at home to France 36-17.

Gregor Townsend’s men will be keen to get back to winning ways, with the Scots currently fifth in the standings, with the pointless Italians the only team beneath them. Townsend has named a strong team for the match.

Italy v Scotland details

Scotland prepare for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

When: Saturday, March 12, 2.15pm

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

How to watch on TV

The Six Nations Championship continues to be broadcast on free-to-air television following an announcement last year that a deal had been struck with BBC and ITV until 2025.

BBC TV will broadcast live coverage of every Scotland and Wales home match plus a highlights show every Sunday, while ITV will show England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home games.

ITV’s coverage of Italy v Scotland will begin at 1.40pm on Saturday. The match kicks off at 2.15pm.

Will there be radio coverage?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland and the digital station BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.