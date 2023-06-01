TV deal is announced for three of Scotland's four Rugby World Cup warm-up matches

Home and away games with France and the Murrayfield clash against Georgia are among 13 matches being made available exclusively on Amazon’s video service. The games are being repackaged as the Summer Nations Series and it follows on from Prime Video buying the rights to the November Tests across the last couple of seasons which they rebranded the Autumn Nations Series.

Scotland’s opening summer Test, against Italy at Murrayfield on July 29, is not part of the Prime Video offering which begins the following weekend with a triple bill of Scotland v France, Wales v England and Ireland v Italy. Scotland’s return match against France at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne will be screened on August 12 along with Scotland v Georgia at Murrayfield on August 26. Negotiations over Scotland v Italy are ongoing, it is believed. Prime Video, which is available to all Amazon Prime members, has built up a large sports portfolio in recent years and has rights to English Premier League matches and WTA and ATP tennis.