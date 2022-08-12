Transgender rugby rights expected to be discussed at SRU meeting

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday that it is to ban transgender women and girls over the age of 12 from playing female contact rugby ahead of the forthcoming season. England’s RFU has already adopted a similar policy.
The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded female at birth was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance, the Irish governing body said.
Scottish Rugby is consulting with relevant groups and will spend some time working through the subject before announcing its policy.
Trans activists staged a peaceful protest at an England open training session at Twickenham on Thursday. They believe the ban transgender has made life less safe for their community.