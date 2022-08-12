Transgender rugby rights expected to be discussed at SRU meeting

The issue of transgender women and girls playing rugby in Scotland is expected to be aired at the SRU annual general meeting on Saturday but the governing body is not yet ready to make a decision on the matter.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:00 pm
Scottish Rugby's annual general meeting will take place at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Scottish Rugby's annual general meeting will take place at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday that it is to ban transgender women and girls over the age of 12 from playing female contact rugby ahead of the forthcoming season. England’s RFU has already adopted a similar policy.

The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded female at birth was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance, the Irish governing body said.

Scottish Rugby is consulting with relevant groups and will spend some time working through the subject before announcing its policy.

Most Popular

Trans activists staged a peaceful protest at an England open training session at Twickenham on Thursday. They believe the ban transgender has made life less safe for their community.

Read More

Read More
Scottish Rugby’s hierarchy to address publicly the death of Siobhan Cattigan
ScotlandEnglandTwickenham
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.