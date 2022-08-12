Transgender rugby rights expected to be discussed at SRU meeting

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Rugby's annual general meeting will take place at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday that it is to ban transgender women and girls over the age of 12 from playing female contact rugby ahead of the forthcoming season. England’s RFU has already adopted a similar policy.

The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded female at birth was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance, the Irish governing body said.

Scottish Rugby is consulting with relevant groups and will spend some time working through the subject before announcing its policy.