Townsend-Redpath half-back axis given a 21st century reboot in Scotland v England under-20 clash

Elliott Gourlay, left, and Christian Townsend train with the Scotland Under-20s at Oriam. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Christian Townsend comes into the side at stand-off while Redpath retains the No 9 jersey after last weekend’s 31-7 defeat by Ireland in the opening game.

The pair, who play in the same positions as their illustrious fathers, Gregor and Bryan, are highly regarded by head coach Sean Lineen who has rung the changes in his young side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Scott, last week’s fly-half, moves to inside centre while try scorer Elliot Gourlay moves from 12 to full-back, and there is a first match for Ross McKnight on the wing.

Edinburgh No 8 Ben Muncaster will captain the side, with last week’s skipper, second row Alex Samuel, on the bench.

Cambridge University student Archie Smeaton is unavailable due to exams, and is replaced at blindside flanker by Rory Jackson, with Ollie Leatherbarrow coming in at openside for Harri Morris who is suspended after being sent off against Ireland.

There are two changes in the front row as Mike Jones and George Breese are promoted from the bench to start at prop, whilst Patrick Harrison retains his place at hooker.

Max Williamson will partner Euan Ferrie in the same second row pairing that finished the game against Ireland.

“The team learned a lot from the game against Ireland last weekend,” said Lineen. “For some players that was their first taste of international rugby, as well as learnings there were a number of positives to take from the first-half performance.”

The match, which kicks off at 2pm, is live on S4C and YouTube.

Scotland U20 (v England U20, Cardiff Arms Park, Friday, 2pm, U20 Six Nations)

15. Elliot Gourlay; 14. Ross McKnight, 13. Scott King, 12. Cameron Scott, 11. Michael Gray; 10. Christian Townsend, 9. Murray Redpath; 1. Michael Jones, 2. Patrick Harrison, 3. George Breese, 4. Max Williamson, 5. Euan Ferrie, 6. Rory Jackson, 7. Ollie Leatherbarrow, 8. Ben Muncaster (c).

Substitutes: 16. Jamie Drummond, 17. Tom Banatvala, 18. Olly Frostick, 19. Alex Samuel,