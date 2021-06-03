Townsend and Redpath named in Scotland squad for Under-20 Six Nations

Murray Redpath during a Scotland Under-20 training session at Oriam. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The tournament, which was postponed in the winter due to Covid, will begin in Wales later this month, with all games being held in one venue, Cardiff Arms Park.

Sean Lineen, the Scotland U20 head coach, has named a 32-man squad comprising 18 forwards and 14 backs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included among the backs are Christian Townsend, son of Scotland coach Gregor, and Murray Redpath, son of former Scotland captain Bryan and younger brother of Cameron, who made his full international debut in the Calcutta Cup win over England earlier this year.

Elliott Gourlay, left, and Christian Townsend train with the Scotland Under-20s at Oriam. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Townsend and Redpath junior both play in the same positions their fathers did, stand-off and scrum-half respectively, thus creating the intriguing possibility of their forming a halfback partnership as their dads did so successfully.

The squad will be captained by Alex Samuel, the Glasgow Warriors second row who was invited to train with the Scotland senior squad during this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

Scotland will play the opening fixture of the championship against Ireland, on Saturday 19 June (kick-off 2pm) followed by games against England on Friday 25 June (2pm), Italy on Thursday 1 July (2pm) and France on Wednesday 7 July (5pm).

Scotland will conclude the tournament when they play the hosts, Wales, on Tuesday 13 July (8pm).

The matchday squads will consist of 26 players rather than the usual 23 due to the condensed format of the competition.

Every match will be broadcast in each of the Six Nations territories either on terrestrial TV, national broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels.

Scotland squad for U20 Six Nations

Sat 19 June (2pm) v Ireland

Fri 25 June (2pm) v England

Thur 1 July (2pm) v Italy

Wed 5 July (5pm) v France

Tues 13 July (8pm) v Wales

(all matches at Cardiff Arms Park)

Forwards

Jamie Drummond (Ayrshire Bulls)

Patrick Harrison (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby)

Duncan Hood (Heriot’s Blues)

Tom Banatvala (Durham University)

Michael Jones (Boroughmuir Bears)

Corey Bowker (Leeds Beckett University)

George Breese (Stirling Wolves)

Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders)

Cole Lamberton (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Alex Samuel (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors) CAPATIN

Max Williamson (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors)

Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks)

Harri Morris (Southern Knights)

Rhys Tait (Southern Knights)

Ollie Leatherbarrow (Exeter University)

Rory Jackson (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors)

Ben Muncaster (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University)

Backs

Ethan McVicker (Melrose Rugby)

Murray Redpath (Newcastle University)

Cameron Scott (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby)

Euan Cunningham (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors)

Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls)

Thomas Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks)

Scott King (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Michael Gray (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors)

Elliot Gourlay (Sale Sharks)

Finlay Callaghan (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors)

Adam Scott (GHA)

Ollie Melville (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors)

Harry Paterson (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Ross McKnight (Stirling County)

A message from the Editor: