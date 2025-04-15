Towering 6ft 6in lock with potential to be 'key Scotland player' ends uncertainty over future

Second row delighted to remain part of Glasgow set-uop

Scotland internationalist Max Williamson has committed his future to Glasgow Warriors after agreeing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old 6ft 6in second row came back from injury in Friday’s Champions Cup defeat by Leinster and will be an important member of the squad going forward after ending any uncertainty over his future. Head coach Franco Smith sees Williamson, who has been capped six times by Scotland, as someone who could become a mainstay in the Glasgow and Scotland set-ups and welcomed the news that he has penned a new deal.

“Max is a young player who we believe has the potential to be a key player for both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland for many years to come,” said Smith. His performances both last season and prior to his injury this season showcased his ability both at the set-piece and in the loose, and his skillset make him a real asset for our squad.

Max Williamso has agreed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

“He is extremely passionate about representing this club, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop here at Scotstoun.”

Williamson said: “I’m extremely excited. The last few months obviously haven’t been ideal after my injury, but it’s been an absolutely brilliant year and I’m so pleased to be back fit and playing again.

“Winning the league last season was an amazing experience for everyone – the entire playoff run was something I’ll never forget. Winning away to the Stormers this year, too, in Richie [Gray]’s last game for us, that was a really special moment.

Warriors driving each other on

“The group of second-rowers here has been massive for my development, too. The experience that JP [du Preez] and Scott [Cummings] bring has been invaluable and have been great mentors for me at the set-piece, and working with Alex [Samuel] and Jare [Oguntibeju] has helped us all drive each other forward this year.