Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon free to face Glasgow Warriors after red card decision

The Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon has been cleared to play in the Challenge Cup final against Glasgow Warriors after having the red card he received in the semi-final overturned.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:27 BST
Toulon's Charles Ollivon has had his red card overturned. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)
Toulon's Charles Ollivon has had his red card overturned. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ollivon, the giant French international back-row, was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the seventh minute against Benetton on Sunday. Toulon played with 14 men for the remaining 73 minutes and won 23-0. They will face Glasgow in the final in Dublin on May 19.

An independent disciplinary committee comprising Jennifer Donovan (Ireland), chair, Martyn Wood (England) and Tony Wheat (Ireland) heard evidence and submissions from Ollivon, who did not accept the red card decision, and from the Toulon’s sporting director, Laurent Emmanueli, and the club’s legal director, Cédric Rouhaud. The committee accepted Ollivon’s contention that the level of danger of his tackle on Benetton full-back Matteo Minozzi was not high, and it was decided that the red card should be dismissed.

Ollivon is free to play. EPCR has the right to appeal the decision.

