Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 at a cost of £1 billion. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The 62,850-capacity venue which cost £1 billion to build will play host to both the Heineken Champions Cup final and EPCR Challenge Cup final in 2024. It was officially opened in April 2019 when Spurs played Crystal Palace in the Premier League. It has been used to stage American football NFL games and also some rugby fixtures, with Saracens playing Gallagher Premiership matches at the ground. An international between Barbarians and an All Blacks XV was also staged there this season but the Euro finals will be the biggest rugby matches to be played at the north London stadium which replaced White Hart Lane as Spurs’ new home and was built adjacent to the old ground.

Dominic McKay, the chairman of European club rugby’s governing body EPCR, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.”

