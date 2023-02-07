Top Scottish Try Scorers: Here are the 10 rugby union players who have scored most tries for Scotland - from Gavin Hastings to Stuart Hogg
Scoring for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these rugby players have all run over the line to score an impressive number of tries.
The Scottish rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.
Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.
Here are the 10 players who have scored most tries for Scotland in that time.