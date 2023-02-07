Scotland's National Newspaper
Duhan van der Merwe is the latest addition to the list of Scotland's greatest ever try scorers, following his double in the recent Calcutta Cup match.

Scoring for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these rugby players have all run over the line to score an impressive number of tries.

By David Hepburn
19 minutes ago

The Scottish rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 10 players who have scored most tries for Scotland in that time.

1. Stuart Hogg

Full-back Stuart Hogg is Scotland's all-time top try scorer. He's bagged 27 in 97 appearances since his debut in 2012. Still playing, he'll be hoping to add to his tally at this year's Six Nations.

2. Ian Smith

Two players tie for the title of Scotland's second most prolific scorer of tries. The first is winger Ian Smith who ran over the line 24 times in just 32 matches from 1924–1933.

3. Tony Stanger

Also scoring 24 tries on the wing was Tony Stanger. It took him 58 matches to reach the total from 1989–1998.

4. Chris Paterson

Full-back Chris Paterson scored a total of 22 tries for Scotland during his 109 cap-career spanning the years 1999–2011.

