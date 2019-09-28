Top dogs Marr show their might to see off Chieftains

Marr remain unbeaten at the top of the Tennent’s Premiership after an impressive victory over Currie Chieftains at Fullarton Park yesterday.

The Edinburgh side arrived in Troon unbeaten so far in 2019/20, but returned east with just a four-try bonus point to show for a 45-27 defeat. Currie’s cause was not helped by losing experienced stand-off Gregor Hunter, pictured, early on to a head knock, but Marr were well worth their bonus point triumph and now they are the holders of the Bill McLaren Shield.

Tries by Fraser Grant and Greg Montgomery plus a Colin Sturgeon conversion put the hosts 12-0 up after 15 minutes.

By half-time, in a match being played at a frantic pace, the home side were leading 19-8, but the game was still in the balance.

A try from captain Conor Bickerstaff gave Marr a bonus point in the 45th minute and when Sturgeon ran in five minutes later it was 31-8.

After 60 minutes it was 45-8 as Marr’s attack just kept clicking to give them further tries from Jack Scott and Sturgeon.

A try double from Charlie Brett and another near the end for Currie meant it finished 45-27.

Hawick are still third in the table, but they were held to a 12-12 draw by Selkirk at Mansfield Park.

A penalty try put the Greens 7-0 up in the first half, but a Henry Bithray try for the visitors made cut the deficit to 7-5 at the break.

Both teams lost men to the sin bin in the second half and Hawick went 12-5 up with a Bruce McNeil try.

Callum Anderson’s try – converted by Aaron McColm – gave Selkirk a share of the spoils though.

Musselburgh secured their first win of the league campaign by beating Glasgow Hawks 32-18.

Robert Stott scored the visitors first try early on with Danny Owenson converted and when the latter kicked a penalty and then Paddy Portsmouth scored a converted try it was 17-3.

It was 20-6 to the East Lothian men at half-time before a try from Yousif Alagilly for Hawks while Musselburgh had a man in the bin threatened a comeback.

Musselburgh were not going to let that happen though and tries by Paul Cunningham and Colin Arthur secured the win and a four-try bonus.

GHA too were victors for the first time in 2019/20, downing Edinburgh Accies 31-20 at Braidholm.

Aberdeen Grammar beat Jed-Forest 25-15 at Rubislaw.