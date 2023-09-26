All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90

Tonga player banned for four matches for high hit on Finn Russell

Tonga’s Vaea Fifita will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after being banned for four matches for his high hit on Finn Russell.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 26th Sep 2023, 20:44 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 20:44 BST
 Comment
Vaea Fifita of Tonga leaves the field after receiving a yellow card from referee Karl Dickson against Scotland. It was upgraded to a red card by the bunker review. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)Vaea Fifita of Tonga leaves the field after receiving a yellow card from referee Karl Dickson against Scotland. It was upgraded to a red card by the bunker review. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Vaea Fifita of Tonga leaves the field after receiving a yellow card from referee Karl Dickson against Scotland. It was upgraded to a red card by the bunker review. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Tongan No 8 was given a bunker red card for smashing dangerously into Russell at a ruck near the end of Scotland’s 45-17 win in Nice on Sunday. Fifita’s suspension covers Tonga’s final two Pool B matches, against South Africa and Romania, as well as two games for his club, the Scarlets.

The player attended an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday. He accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but challenged the Foul Play Review Official’s decision that it warranted a red card. However, the committee decided that, “a reckless act of foul play had occurred; head contact had occurred; the degree of danger was high; the act was always illegal and therefore mitigation was not available”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in head contact is six matches but the ban was reduced to four games after taking into account, Fifita’s remorse and previous disciplinary record. The player has the right to appeal within 48 hours of the full written decision.

Related topics:Finn RussellScotlandSouth Africa
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.