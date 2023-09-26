Tonga’s Vaea Fifita will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after being banned for four matches for his high hit on Finn Russell.

Vaea Fifita of Tonga leaves the field after receiving a yellow card from referee Karl Dickson against Scotland. It was upgraded to a red card by the bunker review. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Tongan No 8 was given a bunker red card for smashing dangerously into Russell at a ruck near the end of Scotland’s 45-17 win in Nice on Sunday. Fifita’s suspension covers Tonga’s final two Pool B matches, against South Africa and Romania, as well as two games for his club, the Scarlets.

The player attended an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday. He accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but challenged the Foul Play Review Official’s decision that it warranted a red card. However, the committee decided that, “a reckless act of foul play had occurred; head contact had occurred; the degree of danger was high; the act was always illegal and therefore mitigation was not available”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad