Tom Jordan to miss Glasgow Warriors' final after original confusion over banned matches

Tom Jordan was sent off for Glasgow Warriors last weekend against Munster.

The stand-off has been handed a five-week suspension following his red card for a high tackle on Munster’s Conor Murray in Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Scotstoun on Saturday. The news will come as a blow for head coach Franco Smith who has used Jordan as his chief playmaker in what has been a breakthrough season for the New Zealand-born No 10. Domingo Miotto and Duncan Weir will now come into the frame for the fly-half’s role against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium.

There was confusion initially on Thursday when the URC announced that Jordan’s suspension would cover five matches which did not include the European final. Instead, the URC said that the player would be banned for three Super Sprint Series games this season, Barbarians v Swansea RFC on May 31 and the first Super 6 Series match of next season. The URC then issued a clarification two and half hours later which made it clear that the suspension would also cover the Toulon match. Given that the ban has been measured in weeks rather than matches, it looks as if Jordan will miss only the one Glasgow game, albeit arguably the biggest in the club’s history.

At the disciplinary hearing, overseen by the judicial officer, Simon Thomas of Wales, Jordan accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card. Mr Thomas found that the incident met the red card threshold, with entry of top-end warranting 10 weeks suspension. The player received a five weeks reduction for mitigation including his unblemished disciplinary, timely guilty plea and apology to Murray, the Munster No 9. This resulted in a five-game suspension.

Jordan will have his suspension reduced to four weeks if he completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme which focuses on tackle technique.