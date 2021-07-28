Tokyo Olympics 2020: Team GB miss Rugby Sevens medal with defeats to New Zealand and Argentina

After a stirring comeback to earn a semi-final place against Team USA on Tuesday they were unable to go one better and missed out on a medal with successive defeats to runners-up new Zealand and in the bronze medal play-off.

A late try edged the southern hemisphere team ahead with less than two minutes to go when Mendy Ignacio restored the Argentine lead after GB had battled back to level 12-12.

After earlier defeat to New Zealand Tony Roque’s side faced Argentina who had been beaten by eventual gold-medalists Fiji.

Argentina's German Schulz (left) celebrates with team-mate after winning bronze as Great Britain's Dan Bibby looks dejected. (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Ben Harris had put the Brits ahead with a try, but it proved to be the only time they would lead the match as Argentina responded with a similarly unconverted try but then went one better with a full score to stretch into a 12-5 lead at half-time.

Great Britian survived a second half push from their opponents and rallied to level the scores with three minutes to go when Oliver Lindsay-Hague scored for seven.

But almost immediately Argentina hit back and though Team GB had one final chance to respond, with a penalty and 20 seconds to go, they couldn’t make possession count and tears of joy filled Argentina players’ eyes at full-time.

The final which followed was won by the Argentine’s conquerors Fiji – who took their second consecutive Rugby Sevens gold after winning in Rio 2016. New Zealand were defeated quite convincingly, 27-12 in the end of a powerful display from Welsh coach Gareth Baber’s side.

Fiji's Asaeli Tuivuaka (right) celebrates with team-mate after victory in the Men's Rugby Seven Gold Medal Final match (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)