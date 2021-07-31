Tokyo Olympics 2020: Second time unlucky for Team GB women's rugby sevens side

Scott Forrest’s team finished behind Fiji in their second chance of a medal match, losing 21-12 to finish fourth.

That equals the performance of the men’s team, who lost the bronze play-off to Argentina, and mirrors their finish in Rio five years ago.

After a disappointing semi-final showing against France, the British women were improved against Fiji who only narrowly lost their own semi-final to New Zealand

Fiji's Vasiti Solikoviti (centre) is tackled by Great Britain's Megan Jones (left) and Deborah Fleming during the Rugby Sevens Women's Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Stadium (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Despite the improvement Fiji stretched into a 14-0 lead before Megan Jones pulled a try back for the Brits before half-time.

The nine-point gulf returned in the second half when Fiji edged another try ahead after a tighter second period, but the deficit was reduced again by Jones and Natasha Hunt’s conversion.

New Zealand took gold with a 26-12 win in the final against France having finished runners-up in Rio 2016.