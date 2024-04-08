TNT Sports to show four Scotland matches in new Autumn Nations Series TV deal
Scotland’s matches in this year’s Autumn Nations Series will be shown live on TNT Sports.
The pay-TV broadcaster has acquired rights for the entire series and will show 21 live matches. TNT, formerly BT Sport, is taking over the coverage from Amazon Prime which began broadcasting the autumn Tests in 2020 during Covid.
Scotland will play four matches at Murrayfield in November as part of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, beginning against Fiji on Saturday, November 2, kick-off 5.40pm. Next up are Rugby World Cup holders South Africa on Sunday, November 10 (KO 4.10pm), followed by Portugal on Saturday, November 16 (3.10pm) and Australia on Sunday, November 24 (1.40pm).
TNT is the broadcaster for the English Premiership and includes former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and ex-England international Ugo Monye in its roster of pundits. Other autumn highlights include England v New Zealand at Twickenham on November 2 and Ireland v New Zealand in Dublin on November 8.
Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This year's Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer. It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”
