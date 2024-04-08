TNT Sports to show four Scotland matches in new Autumn Nations Series TV deal

Scotland’s matches in this year’s Autumn Nations Series will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The pay-TV broadcaster has acquired rights for the entire series and will show 21 live matches. TNT, formerly BT Sport, is taking over the coverage from Amazon Prime which began broadcasting the autumn Tests in 2020 during Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will play four matches at Murrayfield in November as part of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, beginning against Fiji on Saturday, November 2, kick-off 5.40pm. Next up are Rugby World Cup holders South Africa on Sunday, November 10 (KO 4.10pm), followed by Portugal on Saturday, November 16 (3.10pm) and Australia on Sunday, November 24 (1.40pm).

TNT presenter Orla Chennaoui speaks with Pat Lam, director of rugby of Bristol Bears, alongside pundits Stuart Hogg and Ugo Monye. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

TNT is the broadcaster for the English Premiership and includes former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and ex-England international Ugo Monye in its roster of pundits. Other autumn highlights include England v New Zealand at Twickenham on November 2 and Ireland v New Zealand in Dublin on November 8.