Eddie Jones has gone from Twickenham and Warren Gatland has replaced Wayne Pivac in Cardiff, and I guess that a good many of us Scots are a bit disappointed, fearing that England and Wales may now he harder to beat.

Edinburgh players were left dejected by their defeat to Munster last weekend. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

We knew where we were with Jones and Gregor Townsend’s teams have a good record against his England. Twickenham looks less welcoming again and, though Wales come to Murrayfield we must all have a respect for Gatland and any team he coaches.

Meanwhile, however, the European Cup returns this weekend and, to be honest, neither Edinburgh nor Glasgow look likely to make much of a mark, even though Glasgow start in the lesser Challenge Cup.

The inclusion of the South African provinces has complicated the schedule, and the first rounds of the Champions Cup look like a dog’s breakfast, the old logical pool stage which had home and away matches with two teams from each pool progressing from mini-leagues and was at least clear has been replaced by something more complicated. Be that as it may, Edinburgh find themselves having to play Saracens and Castres home and away, and I would guess they must win at least one of these games to proceed to the next stage which will be a sudden death one. Saracens are top of the English Premiership. Castres are not having a great season, but they have won 6, lost 6 in the Top 14, while Edinburgh have won 4, lost 5 in the URC. Two of their defeats were in South Africa which is excusable, especially since one was very close. Less excusable, to put it mildly, was their collapse against Munster last week after having been well in the lead. Munster after all are not the force they used to be. If Edinburgh are to make any sort of a show in the Heineken this season, they must surely win their home matches, beginning with Castres next week.

Glasgow at last won away from home last weekend, but, with apologies to the Italian club, it was only against Zebre who have been losing to everyone. Bath at the old Recreation Ground are likely to be a tougher proposition, even though, like Munster, their own glory days in Europe are some way past, more than twenty years indeed. Glasgow have the skills to win. Have they the character?

The sad truth is that over the years the Scottish contribution to European club rugby has been consistently disappointing. Of course there have been a few great days, but not very many. Yet year after year Edinburgh and Glasgow have fielded teams full of internationalists, often quite a few more than their opponents on the day could muster.

What’s the consequence? Well, first, there is sadly no great surge of enthusiasm when it comes to European club cup-time, and it’s no consolation to be told things are even more dismal in Wales. Yet there should be. Of the thirty players who will take the field for Edinburgh and Glasgow this weekend, around twenty will have played for Scotland and there will also be a handful of players who have represented Argentina or one of the South Sea countries. There is no reason why they should feel, or indeed be, inferior to any other club. Of course, there have been some great days, but too few, and matched sadly by some truly humiliating defeats.

There is a knock on effect of the Scottish failure to establish our clubs as feared and respected opponents in Europe. Winning is a habit and one that has consequences in the Six Nations, and against the southern hemisphere countries. We should remember that the remarkable rise of Irish rugby began in the Heineken Cup. That was where Irish players first commanded respect where once they had been patronised – in the nicest possible way of course.