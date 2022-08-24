TikTok Six Nations: Scotland to open against England as fixtures and broadcast details revealed

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will once against open their TikTok Six Nations campaign against England.

The Scots will travel south to play the Auld Enemy on Saturday, March 25, with the kick-off time slated for 4.45pm.

Scotland will then host Wales on Saturday, April 1 at 5.30pm before a two-week break. They will then head across the Channel to take on France on Sunday, April 16 at 3.15pm (local time), before finishing up with two home matches against Italy (Saturday, April 22, 4.45pm) and then Ireland (Saturday, April 29, 7.30pm).

Scotland’s home matches are expected to be played at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh and Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, although the venues are yet to be confirmed.

In the UK, all 15 matches will be broadcast on the BBC across network, BBC Nations and iPlayer. In Ireland, RTÉ and Virgin Media will continue their live coverage of the whole Championship, while France TV and Sky Italia will broadcast all 15 matches in France and Italy respectively.

Scotland finished bottom and took the wooden spoon in the Six Nations last year. They also started that tournament against England, going down heavily 57-5 at home, before losing 24-19 away in Wales, 28-8 at home to France, 20-13 away at Italy and 15-14 away at Ireland, with the hosts scoring an 84th minute try to seal victory.

Bryan Easson’s team are in action this weekend when the welcome USA to the DAM Health Stadium, before a match against Spain in September that will act as warm-up fixtures to the delayed World Cup. Preparations for those matches, and the global tournament in New Zealand later this year, have been shadowed by the family of tragic Scotland player Siobhan Cattigan beginning legal proceedings against the Scottish Rugby Union in the wake of her death last year.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: "The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for Women’s rugby as a whole. We look forward to building on this year’s successes, growing and engaging new audiences with the continued strong commitment from our broadcast partners and outstanding commercial partners all providing fantastic platforms to further drive women’s rugby and celebrate its game changing heroes.