Scotland's Six Nations back on track, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Chris Harris - Scotsman Rugby Show

Following two defeats in a row against Wales and France, which resulted in the feelgood factor of defeating England at the start of February disappearing, it was important for Gregor Townsend’s men to arrest a mini-slide.

Scotland scored five tries at the Stadio Olimpico and there were some outstanding individual performances, not least by scrum-half Ali Price, who was winning his 50th cap for his country.

Our chief rugby correspondent Graham Bean is in Rome and joins our sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss the match and what’s next for the team.

Ali Price of Scotland lift the Cuttitta Cup after a 33-22 Six Nations win over Italy.