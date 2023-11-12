The potent weapon Glasgow Warriors used to put Ospreys to sword in Wales

Glasgow’s lineout drive is a bit like taking a broadsword to a fencing contest, if the darts and thrusts are not working then just use a big powerful whack.

Johnny Matthews scores Glasgow’s first try against Ospreys.

Franco Smith’s team look to play attractive rugby and move the ball wide, but the Ospreys were able to contain those threats – hence the need for the broadsword in the form of four lineout drive tries to earn a bonus point win on the road.

It puts Glasgow level on points at the top of the BKT URC table with a third win out of four games, while hooker Johnny Matthews added two more tries to his tally giving him a record of scoring a try in less than every two games on average.

Which means overtaking Canadian wing DTH van der Merwe as the most potent attacking threat in Glasgow rugby history, Matthews having notched 29 tries in 54 games.

“It is a good weapon, it is getting pretty hard to stop. We got the three tries and then Delly did well to get the try at the end for the bonus point,” admitted the 30-year-old hooker.

“We set ourselves the target of getting the five points so we are pretty happy with that ahead of the review on Monday.

“I would say it shows how much we work on it and how good our lineout operators are, for instance Richie Gray is probably one of the best in the league.

“It is all down the hard work of the boys in front, but we know we can go for it when we need. They tell me when to put the ball down, I am just the one who gets the credit.”

It continues a great few months for Matthews after he was called up to the World Cup, got a first cap and a first try for Scotland against Romania.

“I was completely shocked to get the World Cup call, and then to get a game and score was brilliant. I have said before it has all been a bit of a whirlwind.