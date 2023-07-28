The Bunker video review system to be used in Scotland v Italy and other Summer Nations Series games

The Series, a collection of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures for the leading nations, is being used to introduce a number of innovations. The Bunker review process is designed to support referees and match officials, and encourage speed of play. Referees will remain lead decision makers but now can refer foul play to a ‘Foul Play Review Officer’, situated within the Bunker, when a red card is not obvious. After the offending player is shown a yellow card he will leave the field for 10 minutes, as per the current laws. But the Foul Play Review Officer will have up to eight minutes to review the incident using all available technology and footage to communicate the decision to the in-play officiating team. The referee will then either award a yellow or a red card.