The Bunker video review system to be used in Scotland v Italy and other Summer Nations Series games

The Series, a collection of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures for the leading nations, is being used to introduce a number of innovations. The Bunker review process is designed to support referees and match officials, and encourage speed of play. Referees will remain lead decision makers but now can refer foul play to a ‘Foul Play Review Officer’, situated within the Bunker, when a red card is not obvious. After the offending player is shown a yellow card he will leave the field for 10 minutes, as per the current laws. But the Foul Play Review Officer will have up to eight minutes to review the incident using all available technology and footage to communicate the decision to the in-play officiating team. The referee will then either award a yellow or a red card.
Hawk-Eye technology, a staple in tennis and football for years, is also being introduced and will act as independent video replay operator to support referees and the accuracy of their decision making. Further innovations include a shot clock to prevent time-wasting which will see kickers limited to 90 seconds for conversions and 60 seconds for penalty kicks. Countdown clocks will appear on stadium screens and television broadcasts. Referees will also wear body cameras which is intended primarily to enhance the television-viewing experience, but the footage may be used in disciplinary hearings.