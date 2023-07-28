All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

The Bunker video review system to be used in Scotland v Italy and other Summer Nations Series games

Murrayfield will play host on Saturday to a pioneering foul play review system known as ‘the Bunker’ when Scotland play Italy in the opening match of the Summer Nations Series.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 28th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
The Bunker Trial and Hawk-Eye are being introduced to offer more support to match officials . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)The Bunker Trial and Hawk-Eye are being introduced to offer more support to match officials . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The Bunker Trial and Hawk-Eye are being introduced to offer more support to match officials . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Series, a collection of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures for the leading nations, is being used to introduce a number of innovations. The Bunker review process is designed to support referees and match officials, and encourage speed of play. Referees will remain lead decision makers but now can refer foul play to a ‘Foul Play Review Officer’, situated within the Bunker, when a red card is not obvious. After the offending player is shown a yellow card he will leave the field for 10 minutes, as per the current laws. But the Foul Play Review Officer will have up to eight minutes to review the incident using all available technology and footage to communicate the decision to the in-play officiating team. The referee will then either award a yellow or a red card.

Hawk-Eye technology, a staple in tennis and football for years, is also being introduced and will act as independent video replay operator to support referees and the accuracy of their decision making. Further innovations include a shot clock to prevent time-wasting which will see kickers limited to 90 seconds for conversions and 60 seconds for penalty kicks. Countdown clocks will appear on stadium screens and television broadcasts. Referees will also wear body cameras which is intended primarily to enhance the television-viewing experience, but the footage may be used in disciplinary hearings.

Related topics:ScotlandMurrayfieldItalyReferees