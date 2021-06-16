The 18 uncapped players picked by Scotland for summer tour v England A, Romania and Georgia

Adam McBurney is the latest name to be added to the touring party, with the Ulster hooker replacing the injured Dave Cherry. McBurney, a former Ireland under-20 international, will join Edinburgh over the summer.
The tour is an opportunity for some of the nation’s most talented youngsters to get experience of international rugby but there are also some left-field call-ups for the matches against England A on June 27, Romania on July 7 and Georgia on July 14.
With Gregor Townsend away on the Lions tour, Mike Blair will take charge of Scotland as interim head coach.
Here are the 18 new faces in the squad:
1. Ewan Ashman (hooker)
Born in Canada, Ewan Ashman qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father. The Sale Sharks hooker was part of Gregor Townsend's Guinness Six Nations squad but was not capped. The 21-year-old is a former Scotland under-20 international. In the absence of Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally he is likely to win his first full cap on the summer tour.
Photo: Ross Parker/SNS
2. Nick Auterac (prop)
Northampton Saints prop Nick Auterac qualifies through his Scottish grandmother. The 28-year-old is a former England Under-20 international and is an experienced club player, having had stints at Saracens, London Scottish, Bedford Blues, Bath and Harlequins before moving to Northampton in January.
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
3. Josh Bayliss (flanker)
Josh Bayliss was called into the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match with France only for the game to be postponed due to an outbreak of Covid in the French camp. The 23-year-old flanker then sustained an injury which ruled him out of the rearranged game. The Bath player is a former England Under-20 international who qualifies for Scotland through his Aberdonian grandmother.
Photo: Ashley Western/PA
4. Luke Crosbie (flanker)
Livingston-born Luke Crosbie has impressed for Edinburgh during a difficult season for the capital club. The 24-year-old openside came through the club's academy and played first XV rugby for Currie in his formative years. Was part of Scotland's Six Nations training squad ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Photo: Ross Parker/SNS