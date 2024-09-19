2 . Fergus Burke

Scottish qualified through his grandfather, Burke, 25, is the bright new hope at 10 for Saracens having arrived from New Zealand in the summer. He has big boots to fill following Owen Farrell’s departure to France and knows he needs to establish himself at Sarries before he thinks about Test rugby, but there’s likely to be a rug of war for his services should he impress. The former Crusaders fly-half represented New Zealand at under-20 level and is also eligible for England through his mother. Was linked with Glasgow Warriors and is said to be open to playing for England or Scotland. | Getty Images