A new campaign kicks off in England on Friday evening and all eyes will be on the Rec where Bath host Northampton Saints in a repeat of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final.
Northampton won the day at Twickenham but the Bath revival is gathering pace and many believe that they will go one better this season and end their 28-year title drought. Finn Russell has transformed the West Country club and credit must go to head of rugby Johann van Graan for giving the Scotland stand-off the freedom to reinvent the Bath style.
Saturday’s highlights include Gloucester v Saracens where the visitors are preparing themselves for the post-Owen Farrell era. Fergus Burke, understudy to All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga at the Canterbury Crusaders, is given the task of replacing Farrell who has moved to Racing 92. Burke has Scottish grandparentage and in part of a strong tartan contingent worth keeping tabs on this season
1. Andy Onyeama-Christie
Enjoyed an outstanding season with Saracens but it ended prematurely when he broke his arm against Northampton in late March. The back-rower played the whole match but it was later discovered that he’d need an operation. He’s back fit now and scored a couple of tries against Scarlets in a pre-season game last week. Emerged as a really important player for Scotland during the Six Nations, coming off the bench against France and England then starting against Italy and Ireland. Comfortable across the back row. | Getty Images
2. Fergus Burke
Scottish qualified through his grandfather, Burke, 25, is the bright new hope at 10 for Saracens having arrived from New Zealand in the summer. He has big boots to fill following Owen Farrell’s departure to France and knows he needs to establish himself at Sarries before he thinks about Test rugby, but there’s likely to be a rug of war for his services should he impress. The former Crusaders fly-half represented New Zealand at under-20 level and is also eligible for England through his mother. Was linked with Glasgow Warriors and is said to be open to playing for England or Scotland. | Getty Images
3. Aaron Reed
The Sale Sharks flyer made his Scotland debut against Canada in the summer and marked the occasion with a try double in the thumping 73-12 win. Also featured in the tour victory over Chile. Reed, 25, had been part of Scotland’s Six Nations squad but didn’t see any action. Scored seven tries in 17 Premiership matches for Sale last season to help them reach the play-offs. | Getty Images for Sale Sharks
4. Gus Warr
Like his Sale team-mate Reed, Warr bagged a couple of tries against the Canadians on his Scotland bow in Ottawa. The feisty scrum-half is firmly established at first-choice No 9 in Salford. He’s signed up until the end of the 2026-27 season and, at Test level, will be looking to push Ben White, George Horne and Ali Price. | Getty Images