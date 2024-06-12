The 10 uncapped players picked by Scotland for summer tour including 6ft 8in France-based wildcard

The tour of North and South America will provide an opportunity for those players to gain their first taste of international rugby in the matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay scheduled to take place next month.
However, Duhan van der Merwe, Matt Fagerson, Huw Jones, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn, Scott Cummings and Sione Tuipulotu have all been selected, ensuring an experienced core remains within a largely experimental group.
Here are the 10 new faces in the squad:
1. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors)
The 22-year-old can play second row or back row and has done well in both roles for Glasgow this season. The Aberdeen-born forward spent some of his childhood in Nigeria and Egypt due to his father’s work in the oil industry. He trained with the Scotland squad during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. Matt Currie (Edinburgh)
One of Edinburgh’s most consistent players this season, Currie, 23, is ostensibly a centre but has been deployed on the wing at times. Played in the A international against Chile in 2022 and is now set to return to Santiago, this time for a full Test match. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU
3. Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh)
The hooker came to the fore at the end of last season when he made a number of telling contributions off the bench for Edinburgh but had fewer opportunities in this campaign with only three substitute appearances although he has played for the Edinburgh A team. A product of Peebles RFC, the 21-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers)
The tighthead prop was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad this year but had to pull out through injury before the championship. The 24-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international and qualifies through his grandmother from Larbert. Photo: Graham Chadwick