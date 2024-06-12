Ewan Johnson of French side Oyonnax is one of 10 uncapped players named in Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Americas summer tour. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)Ewan Johnson of French side Oyonnax is one of 10 uncapped players named in Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Americas summer tour. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)
The 10 uncapped players picked by Scotland for summer tour including 6ft 8in France-based wildcard

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
Scotland have included 10 uncapped players in their 37-man summer squad.

The tour of North and South America will provide an opportunity for those players to gain their first taste of international rugby in the matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay scheduled to take place next month.

Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Finn Russell, Jack Dempsey and Darcy Graham are among the senior players who have been left out, along with France-based pair Ben White and Blair Kinghorn and the Japan-bound George Turner.

However, Duhan van der Merwe, Matt Fagerson, Huw Jones, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn, Scott Cummings and Sione Tuipulotu have all been selected, ensuring an experienced core remains within a largely experimental group.

Here are the 10 new faces in the squad:

The 22-year-old can play second row or back row and has done well in both roles for Glasgow this season. The Aberdeen-born forward spent some of his childhood in Nigeria and Egypt due to his father’s work in the oil industry. He trained with the Scotland squad during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

1. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

The 22-year-old can play second row or back row and has done well in both roles for Glasgow this season. The Aberdeen-born forward spent some of his childhood in Nigeria and Egypt due to his father’s work in the oil industry. He trained with the Scotland squad during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

One of Edinburgh’s most consistent players this season, Currie, 23, is ostensibly a centre but has been deployed on the wing at times. Played in the A international against Chile in 2022 and is now set to return to Santiago, this time for a full Test match.

2. Matt Currie (Edinburgh)

One of Edinburgh’s most consistent players this season, Currie, 23, is ostensibly a centre but has been deployed on the wing at times. Played in the A international against Chile in 2022 and is now set to return to Santiago, this time for a full Test match. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU

The hooker came to the fore at the end of last season when he made a number of telling contributions off the bench for Edinburgh but had fewer opportunities in this campaign with only three substitute appearances although he has played for the Edinburgh A team. A product of Peebles RFC, the 21-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international.

3. Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh)

The hooker came to the fore at the end of last season when he made a number of telling contributions off the bench for Edinburgh but had fewer opportunities in this campaign with only three substitute appearances although he has played for the Edinburgh A team. A product of Peebles RFC, the 21-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The tighthead prop was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad this year but had to pull out through injury before the championship. The 24-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international and qualifies through his grandmother from Larbert.

4. Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers)

The tighthead prop was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad this year but had to pull out through injury before the championship. The 24-year-old is a former Scotland U20 international and qualifies through his grandmother from Larbert. Photo: Graham Chadwick

