Tennent's Premiership: Hawick and Currie take home form on the road

Matty Carryer scored a try in Hawick's win at Aberdeen Grammar. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group / SRU)

Before this sixth round of fixtures, the Greens had won three matches at home, but lost two away.

However, they took their Mansfield Park form on the road and beat the winless hosts 24-0.

Kirk Ford’s penalty got Hawick on the way and then converted tries from Morgan Tait and skipper Matty Carryer made it 17-0 to the Borderers at half-time.

Ford then scored a converted effort early in the second half, but they could not add to their tally and get a four try bonus point. Nevertheless, head coach Matty Douglas will have been happy with the result.

Currie Chieftains went into their trip to Glasgow Hawks off the back of three home wins on the spin and, like Hawick, they took that form on their travels.

However, their win at Glasgow Hawks was much tighter, in fact they just held on to come out on top 14-13 at Balgray.

The home side had gone 3-0 up early on through a penalty before Currie then scored an unconverted try through Rhys Davies.

A second Hawks penalty had them 6-5 up at the break before a penalty from Gregor Hunter put the Chieftains 8-6 in the lead.

The same man added two more penalties before a converted try from Hawks led to a nail-biting finale as the Edinburgh side got over the line.

Marr are still leading the way at the top of the table after they too showed good fighting spirit to see off Selkirk at Philiphaugh.

The Troon men turned around at the interval 5-3 up and eventually overcame Scott Wight’s men 19-10.

That is three wins on the road we have heard about so far, but there were also two home victories.

Jed-Forest got their second win of the campaign as they saw off Musselburgh 32-21 at Riverside Park while Edinburgh Accies, as they had done in their last home game against Hawick, turned on the style to defeat GHA 35-12 at Raeburn Place.