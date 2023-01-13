Tennent's Premiership: Hawick and Currie set for top of table clash, big day at bottom of table

There are massive games at the top and the bottom of the Tennent’s Premiership on Saturday afternoon as unbeaten leaders Hawick and second placed Currie Chieftains clash at Mansfield Park while in East Lothian, tenth-placed Musselburgh host ninth-placed Heriot’s Blues at Stoneyhill.

Dalton Redpath has been selected for Hawick for their match against Currie Chieftans.

For the top of the table match, Hawick have Dalton Redpath and Ronan McKean coming into their starting XV, while Currie bring in the experienced Jamie Forbes at full-back and Glasgow Warriors Academy prop Jamie Drummond wears number one. “As a squad we are in a great place and are starting to put in 80 minute performances,” Hawick head coach Matty Douglas said. His opposite number Mark Cairns said: “I believe our game plan is sound and we have a talented group of players, so it’s set to be a great contest.”

Musselburgh go into the match with Heriot’s six points adrift in the sole relegation spot with just four regular season games left. Their head coach Derek O’Riordan said: “Our mindset is simple – we are unburdened by the situation and willing go out and have a crack against Heriot’s.”

Elsewhere, third placed Edinburgh Accies take on sixth placed Glasgow Hawks at Raeburn Place, fourth placed Selkirk welcome fifth placed Marr to Philiphaugh and seventh meets eighth at Riverside Park as Jed-Forest take on GHA.