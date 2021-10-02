Tennent's Premiership: Glasgow Hawks look for four-in-a-row in Hawick

Glasgow Hawks can make it four wins in a row in Hawick this afternoon.

The Balgray men lost their opener at Marr, but since then they have seen off Aberdeen Grammar, Jed-Forest and Musselburgh to put them second in the table.

They will be taking on a Hawick side, in fifth, who lost 42-29 at Edinburgh Accies last week, but who have won their two home games to date in 2021/22.

Hawks have key man Sione Halafihi back in the second-row and their head coach Andy Hill said: “We know how difficult Hawick are to beat at home and we will need to be at our best and play smart, mistake free rugby to have a chance.”

Leaders Marr are looking for their third win on the spin - and a fourth in five games - when they host eighth placed Jed-Forest at Fullarton Park.

Jed got their first triumph of the campaign away to Aberdeen last week, but Troon is a tougher place to go and Marr head coach Craig Redpath said: “Our games against Jed are normally entertaining, high scoring matches, they have a back line that are dangerous and can score from any position on the pitch."

Edinburgh Accies are third in the table and they are making the trip across Edinburgh to face the fourth placed Currie Chieftains in Balerno.

Sixth placed Musselburgh are taking on winless Aberdeen Grammar at Stoneyhill and ninth placed GHA are hosting a Selkirk side, in seventh, who have only played two matches in the first month of the season.

All the matches are at 3pm.