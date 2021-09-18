Tennent's Premiership: Glasgow Hawks buck home trend with victory at Jed-Forest

Glasgow Hawks are the first side to win on the road in the Tennent's Premiership this season

In weeks one and two of the 2021/22 campaign there were eight home wins and none on the road, but Hawks managed to buck that trend by coming out on top 21-18 at Riverside Park.

Jed were 3-0 up early on before a converted try from Fraser Gosse put the away team 7-3 ahead.

The Borderers then led 10-7 before a Liam Brims penalty tied things up at 10-10.

A further try and a penalty put Jed 18-10 up at the break before Hawks came back hard in the second 40 minutes.

Brims kicked a penalty and then Matthew Stewart scored an unconverted try to level things up at 18-18.

In the 64th minute the home side received a yellow card and from the resultant penalty, Brims kicked three points and Hawks then saw the game out to head home happy.

The four other games saw home wins.

The two most comfortable ones - and bonus point efforts - came at Malleny Park and Fullarton Park as Currie Chieftains and Marr put GHA and Aberdeen Grammar to the sword respectively.

Currie carried on where they had left off in their win over Marr in week two and saw off GHA 45-0.

They were already 12-0 up early on before GHA had a player sin-binned and the Edinburgh side bagged their third try through DJ Innes.

Rhys Davies, Wallace Nelson, Cammy Gray and Matt Bradshaw added further tries.

In Troon, Marr were in similar cutthroat form to get the better of Grammar 48-12.

Tighter wins came at home for Hawick against Selkirk and for Musselburgh over Edinburgh Accies.

A Callum Anderson try, converted by Scott Clark, put Selkirk 22-20 ahead in the second half at Mansfield Park.

They were looking for a crucial away day win, but Hawick’s Kirk Ford had other ideas as he kicked a penalty to win it for the Greens 23-22.

And Musselburgh secured a four try bonus point in a 31-28 triumph versus Accies at Stoneyhill.