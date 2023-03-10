Hawick and Currie Chieftains are due to meet in the Tennent’s Premiership final at Mansfield Park on Saturday afternoon, with the clubs looking to win the top-flight title for the first time in 21 and 13 years respectively.

In recent days, volunteers have been out in force at the ground in the Borders making sure that the big game will beat the weather in time for the 3pm kick-off after cold temperatures and snow showers.

Hawick go into it having topped the regular season table with one draw and 17 wins from their 18 games and then backing it up with a play-off semi-final win over Marr last weekend. Head coach Matty Douglas has been able to name an unchanged 22 for this one while his Chieftains’ counterpart Mark Cairns has been able to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie’s last outing was their comfortable 35-7 play-off semi-final win over Edinburgh Accies at Malleny Park last weekend, which came off the back of a regular season in which they finished second in the table after 14 wins and four losses.

Hawick and Currie Chieftans do battle at Mansfield Park this weekend for the Tennent's Premiership final.

Two of those defeats for Currie came against Hawick: 46-25 at Malleny Park in October and 43-7 at Mansfield Park in January. While those results – and the general way the season has gone – will make Hawick favourites here, Currie lost the final on their own home patch last year to Marr, so this must be seen as a ‘one off’ occasion.

“We have a home final and are hopeful of a big crowd as it helped last weekend, but we are under no illusions about how tough this will,” Douglas said. “However, we have a chance to make some history at the club. We are excited for the task and challenge that lies ahead of us.”