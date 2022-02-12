Tennents Premiership: D-day for Aberdeen Grammar - win or bust

Aberdeen Grammar are in the last chance saloon this afternoon, they need a win away to Hawick or else their time in the Tennent’s Premiership will come to an end.

By Gary Heatly
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 7:00 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The men from the Granite City have had a torrid campaign to date and make the long trip south to the Borders for this rearranged fixture (3pm) with just nine points on the board from 15 games.

That leaves them 13 shy of second bottom Selkirk with Grammar having just 15 to play for, so they have to cause a massive upset today at Mansfield Park or they will be officially down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We have had a really good couple of weeks at training which has seen us prepare well for the trip to Hawick, ” Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

“There are some new faces in the team which gives us a fresh look to the squad., Scott Randall joins us at hooker again for another loan from Orkney and we thank them for their cooperation.”

Hawick sit third in the table and are already safely in the play-offs. They still have a slight chance of securing a home semi-final and will want the five points to keep the pressure on second placed Marr.

Eighth placed Musselburgh take on fifth placed Glasgow Hawks at Stoneyhill in the one other rearrange game (2pm) with nothing much but pride at stake for both sides.

The GHA versus Jed-Forest game was called off on Thursday evening due to Covid concerns in the away team’s camp.

Ritchie ruled out for season in blow for Scotland and Edinburgh

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

PremiershipHawickBorders
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.