Tennents Premiership: D-day for Aberdeen Grammar - win or bust

The men from the Granite City have had a torrid campaign to date and make the long trip south to the Borders for this rearranged fixture (3pm) with just nine points on the board from 15 games.

That leaves them 13 shy of second bottom Selkirk with Grammar having just 15 to play for, so they have to cause a massive upset today at Mansfield Park or they will be officially down.

“We have had a really good couple of weeks at training which has seen us prepare well for the trip to Hawick, ” Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

“There are some new faces in the team which gives us a fresh look to the squad., Scott Randall joins us at hooker again for another loan from Orkney and we thank them for their cooperation.”

Hawick sit third in the table and are already safely in the play-offs. They still have a slight chance of securing a home semi-final and will want the five points to keep the pressure on second placed Marr.

Eighth placed Musselburgh take on fifth placed Glasgow Hawks at Stoneyhill in the one other rearrange game (2pm) with nothing much but pride at stake for both sides.

The GHA versus Jed-Forest game was called off on Thursday evening due to Covid concerns in the away team’s camp.