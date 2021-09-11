Currie head coach Mark Cairns will be delighted with his team's performance.

In 2019/20 these were the two teams to beat before the pandemic came, but with Currie losing in week one to Hawick and Marr defeating Glasgow Hawks with a bonus point, the Troon outfit went into this one on a high.

However, clearly whatever coaches Mark Cairns, Ally Donaldson and captain Fergus Scott said to their Chieftains players during the week worked because they were unstoppable at Malleny Park.

Before Marr could really get into their stride in the first 40 minutes, Currie had already secured a four try bonus point with Rhys Davies, Cammy Meagher, Charlie Brett and Ryan Southern going over for five pointers with Gregor Hunter kicking 11 points.

The 31 point deficit became 38 early in the second period when Meagher went over again before a shell-shocked Marr squad scored 12 points.

Nevertheless, the 38-12 win for Currie showed the rest of the division what they are all about while Musselburgh and Hawick, the other sides who won in week one alongside Marr, were also being beaten.

Musselburgh went down 32-23 in a hard-fought battle at Philiphaugh to Selkirk while Hawick were edged out in another cracker by GHA 31-30.