Tennent's Premiership: Currie Chieftains destroy Glasgow Hawks, red-card drama in Musselburgh v Jed-forest

Currie head coach Mark Cairns was delighted with his team's performance against Hawks.

“That first half was the best performance of the season,” said Currie head coach Mark Cairns after his side turned around 25-0 ahead. “Everything seemed to stick in that first 40. We played well because it wasn’t as if Hawks weren't in the fight.

“And then at the end of the game I thought our defence was brilliant. We were tackling as though it was a five-point game instead of a 30-point game. That aspect was very pleasing.”

Chieftains claimed their bonus-point through tries for Cammy Gray, Ryan Stewart, Jamie Forbes and Rhys Davies, with Gregor Hunter kicking three conversions and two penalties.

Meanwhile, Musselburgh emerged from a scrappy and ill-tempered affair at Stoneyhill with a 38-31 bonus-point win over Jed-Forest.

The hosts crossed the whitewash six times through Paul Cunningham, Tom Foley, a penalty try, Neil McNairn twice and Duncan Hodge, while Danny Owenson added three conversions.

Jed’s points came from tries by Dom Buckley, Mason Cullen, Nik Sringl and Paolo Ferreira, plus three conversions and a penalty from Gary Munro, and one conversion from Ross Nichol.

However, the main talking point from the afternoon was the three red cards shown. Jed-second row Gregor Law was first to get his marching orders following a yellow-card for a high tackle and then a second yellow for talking back.

Then Buckley of Jed and McNairn of Musselburgh were despatched by referee Sam O’Neil following a mass brawl with five minutes to go.

"It is really important to not just be a good rugby player but be a good person within yourself, and there was a lot of boys out on that field let themselves down today,” said Scott Tomlinson, the furious Jed head coach.“We were sharper to the fight than we were to the breakdown. It was just bang out of order.”