Tennent's Premiership bottom duo aiming to get off the mark at Rubislaw

Aberdeen Grammar and Jed-Forest meet at Rubislaw.

Both clubs saw their opening round games postponed due to Covid and since then, Grammar have lost to Glasgow Hawks and Marr to sit bottom of the fledgling table.

In those defeats on the road they shipped 28 and 48 points respectively, so it is not a massive surprise that defence has been the major focus at training this week.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said: “We have had some really close battles with Jed over the years and I’m sure this game will be exactly the same.

“We need to raise our performance level and go for the full 80 minutes this week if we’re going to be competitive.”

Ninth placed Jed make the long trip north after defeats to Edinburgh Accies and Glasgow Hawks.

Top of the table Currie Chieftains saw their trip to Selkirk postponed on Friday afternoon due to Covid concerns in the Borderers ranks.

Second placed Marr will be out to take advantage of Currie’s inactivity and the Troon side make the short trip to Glasgow to take on GHA at Braidholm.

Musselburgh are third and they are also in Glasgow to clash with the fifth placed Hawks at Balgray.