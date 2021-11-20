Tennent's Premiership: Aberdeen Grammar go searching for first win at 10th attempt

Aberdeen Grammar host one of two Tennent's Premiership fixtures taking place today

It has been a torrid campaign so far for the Rubislaw men and with only two points on the board they are currently bottom of the pile in the top flight, 11 points behind ninth placed Jed-Forest.

Last weekend defeat number nine on the spin came at home against Edinburgh Accies and today eighth in the table GHA are the visitors to the north east (2pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen forwards coach Iain Stanger said: “The squad have trained well this week and the atmosphere within the group remains determined and united.

“There is a positive feeling with players returning from injury that momentum is building and we can put together a performance to reignite our season.

“This game is a critical step on the tough journey to earning the privilege of playing Premiership rugby. The entire club is behind the squad in turning around the events of the season so far.”

GHA last played on November 6 when they defeated Musselburgh 38-20 with a bonus point.

Before the afternoon game, Selkirk host leaders Currie Chieftains at 11am.

The Philiphaugh men have won two and drawn one of their last three games and their head coach Scott Wight said: “It’s a challenge that everyone’s looking forward to.

“We know how hard it will be as Currie are the form team. We will see exactly where we are as a squad and how competitive we can be after this outing.”