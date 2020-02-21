Teenage scrum-half Jamie Dobie to make first start for Glasgow Warriors

Jamie Dobie, the exciting scrum-half prospect, has been picked to start for Glasgow Warriors for the first time.

The 18-year-old will wear the No.9 jersey in Saturday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Dragons at Scotstoun.

Dobie signed for Warriors on a professional contract straight from school - a very unusual occurrence for a young Scottish player who would usually come through the academy system.

He is highly regarded and has impressed in a sprinkling of substitute appearances for the Scotstoun club.

Kenny Murray, Glasgow's assistant coach, showered Dobie with praise earlier this week, and even likened him to Scotland great Gary Armstrong.

"The fact we signed him as a pro straight out of school shows how much we feel he is the real deal," Murray said.

"He’s got a bit of everything. What I really like about him is that he’s a very good tackler. George [Horne] and Ali [Price, the two Scotland scrum-halves at Glasgow] are good defenders and Jamie, at such a young age is a good defender who also has that attacking ability.

"You think back to guys like Gary Armstrong who was an extra back row for Scotland. I reckon Jamie can have the same physicality in his game.

"He’s also very quick and has a good pass. He’s got a lot of parts and he can be the real deal. The only thing he doesn’t have is experience, which is what he’ll get going through these games."

Dobie has made six appearances from the bench so far this season, having become the first player born in the 21st century to represent the club in the Pro14.

he will be partnered at half-back by Pete Horne.

Huw Jones, dropped by Scotland, returns to club duty to at outside-centre, with Nick Grigg shifting to the number 12 jersey to accommodate Jones.

Glasgow Warriors team (v Dragons in Guinness Pro14, Scotstoun, Saturday, 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 1)

1. Aki Seiuli

2. Grant Stewart

3. Oli Kebble

4. Rob Harley

5. Tim Swinson

6. Leone Nakarawa

7. Callum Gibbins (c)

8. Ryan Wilson

9. Jamie Dobie

10. Pete Horne

11. Ratu Tagive

12. Nick Grigg

13. Huw Jones

14. Tommy Seymour

15. Glenn Bryce

Substitutes

16. Mesu Dolokoto

17. Alex Allan

18. Ewan Mcquillin

19. Andrew Davidson

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Nick Frisby

22. Ruaridh Jackson

23. Niko Matawalu