Teams revealed for Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby 1872 Cup clash

The first leg of the 1872 Cup will be played at Scotstoun on Monday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sione Tuipulotu, the on-form Glasgow centre, is missing for the match at Scotstoun on Monday, listed as “unavailable for selection”.

Edinburgh go into the game without Blair Kinghorn, who was absent for the victory over Saracens after sustaining a head knock late on in the victory over Benetton in early December.

There is also no place in the starting XV for his half-back partner Ben Vellacott who has to be content with a place on the bench, and co-captain Grant Gilchrist who has been ruled out.

Henry Pyrgos starts ahead of Vellacott in one of seven changes made by head coach Mike Blair.

Darcy Graham returns on the wing in place of Jack Blain and Cammy Hutchison comes in at inside centre for James Lang who is unavailable.

Jaco van der Walt replaces Charlie Savala at stand-off, with the latter dropping to the bench.

There are three changes in the pack, Fijian international Lee-Roy Atalifo gets the nod at tighthead prop, with WP Nel ruled out; Scotland cap Jamie Hodgson is named at lock in place of Gilchrist and Magnus Bradbury starts at number 8 in place of the unavailable Nick Haining.

Glasgow, who are defending the 1872 Cup, start with 14 of the 15 players who defeated Exeter Chiefs so impressively in the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend.

Tuipulotu is the only absentee and Kyle Steyn moves from wing to outside centre to replace him, with Sebastian Cancelliere coming in on the wing as the only new face in the starting XV.

The second leg is scheduled for the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh on January 2. Both matches are being played to all intents and purposes without fans following the First Minister’s announcement that matches will be capped at 500 fans from Boxing Day in a bid to control Omicron.

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby (Scotstoun Stadium, Monday, 7pm. Live on: Premier Sports 1)

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Ross Thompson, Ali Price (CAPT); Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Oli Kebble, Murphy Walker, Kiran McDonald, Thomas Gordon, George Horne, Duncan Weir, Stafford McDowall.

Edinburgh Rugby: Emiliano Boffelli; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Cammy Hutchison, Ramiro Moyano; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos (CAPT); Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Jamie Hodgson, Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Harrison Courtney, Angus Williams, Pierce Phillips, Glen Young, Ben Vellacott, Charlie Savala, Chris Dean.