Super6: Watsonians bid to make amends for Heriot’s defeat in Myreside rematch

Old rivals Watsonians and Heriot's will lock horns in the Super6 at Myreside on Friday night. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The men in maroon and white may top the table but they came a cropper when the clubs last met, going down 26-8 at Goldenacre last month.

At the halfway points of the regular Super6 season, it remains Watsonians’ sole defeat and they hold a two-point lead over second-placed Ayrshire Bulls.

Heriot’s are second bottom, nine points behind their city rivals, and are looking to make up some ground after a heavy defeat against the Bulls last time out.

“There has been a very good reaction to the loss against Ayr,” said Andrew Kelly, the Heriot’s coach. “The players have trained well over the down week and in the lead up to this game. The players are focused on fixing a few issues and putting in a good performance against Watsonians.”

Watsonians bounced back from the Heriot’s defeat with a home win over Southern Knights and coach Fergus Pringle wants more of the same.

“The week’s break came at a good time for all the squads as the games have come around quickly and been intense,” said Pringle. “We’re all looking forward to the second round of games starting with Heriot’s at Myreside on Friday night.

“We learnt some tough lessons down at Goldenacre in our last meeting in round 4 and are keen to put those lessons into practice on Friday night.

“After a solid performance against the Knights in round 5, we know the areas we need to improve on in order to give ourselves a chance against Heriot’s.”