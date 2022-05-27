Super6 Sprint Series: Stirling County and Ayrshire Bulls look to put pressure on leaders Watsonians

Stirling County captain Marcus Holden moves to stand-off for the match against Ayrshire Bulls. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Super6 league has now been split into two with the teams in first, second and third playing for top spot over the next couple of weeks and the teams in fourth, fifth and sixth battling it out to be best of the rest.

With two games to play, Watsonians are in pole position to win the tournament overall, however County are just five points behind and the Bulls six.

Watsonians do not play again until June 3 while County and the Bulls are facing off at Bridgehaugh later (7.45pm).

County captain Marcus Holden moves to stand-off meaning Ryan Southern, returning from injury, starts at 12.

George Arnott comes into the Stirling pack in the back-row.

“We are back at Bridgehaugh for the third match in a row and home advantage has played a big part in our relative success so far this season,” County head coach Ben Cairns said.

Like County, the Bulls have changes at 10 and 12 with Tom Jordan and Andy Stirrat filling the positions for this game.

Hooker Alex McGuire moves into the back-row with Glasgow pro Grant Stewart wearing the number two jersey for the visitors.

“Stirling knocked us over earlier in the season,” Bulls head coach Pete Horne said.